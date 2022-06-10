Scientists craft sweaty, self-healing living human skin for robots

When wounded, the crafted skin could even self-heal like humans' with the help of a collagen bandage, which gradually morphed into the skin and withstood repeated joint movements.



"We are surprised by how well the skin tissue conforms to the robot's surface," said Takeuchi. "But this work is just the first step toward creating robots covered with living skin."



However, the developed skin is much weaker than natural skin and can't survive long without constant nutrient supply and waste removal.



Next, Takeuchi and his team plan to address those issues and incorporate more sophisticated functional structures within the skin, such as sensory neurons, hair follicles, nails, and sweat glands.



"I think living skin is the ultimate solution to give robots the look and touch of living creatures since it is exactly the same material that covers animal bodies," said Takeuchi.