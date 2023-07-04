SCO virtually in New Delhi: Messages from the meet

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation held its first virtual meeting, with prime minister Narendra Modi chairing the conversation.

So how did the SCO members do vis-a-vis their motto of “in unity is strength”? Because heaven knows there are certainly some strained relationships in the 'room'.

The SCO meet had been attended by the heads of state of China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran represented by Ebrahim Raisi (President), Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan represented by Sadyr Japarov (President), Tajikistan represented by Emomali Rehmon (President) and Uzbekistan represented by Shavkar Mirziyoyev (President) . Belarus is next in line for membership.

Here are some of the most significant, sometimes biting, things that the various leaders said: