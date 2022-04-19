Scotland's Munsey, Oman's Ayaan charged for ICC Code of Conduct breach

According to ICC, "Khan breached Article 2.5, relating to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal, while Munsey was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the Code, relating to using inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator)."



The two players also have one demerit point added to their disciplinary records. It's Ayaan's first offence, while it's the second for the Scottish left-hander.



Should a player reach four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, and will result in a ban of the player from international matches.