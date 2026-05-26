Second Hantavirus case detected among cruise passengers quarantined in Spain

Spain’s health ministry has confirmed a second Hantavirus infection among Spanish passengers evacuated from the cruise ship MV Hondius following an outbreak aboard the vessel during an Atlantic Ocean voyage in April.

The latest case was detected through routine PCR testing among 14 Spanish nationals who were transferred from Tenerife to Madrid on 10 May in a tightly controlled medical evacuation operation.

According to the ministry, the patient is currently asymptomatic but has been moved to the High-Level Isolation Unit (UATAN) at Madrid’s Gomez Ulla Central Defence Hospital, where strict biosafety and medical monitoring protocols remain in force.

Health authorities said the new infection does not increase the risk to the general public or change the epidemiological measures already in place.

It is the second confirmed Hantavirus case among the quarantined passengers since their arrival in Madrid. The first patient reportedly developed symptoms but is recovering favourably under medical supervision.