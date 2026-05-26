Second Hantavirus case detected among cruise passengers quarantined in Spain
Latest case detected during routine PCR testing among 14 Spaniards evacuated from Tenerife to Madrid on 10 May
Spain’s health ministry has confirmed a second Hantavirus infection among Spanish passengers evacuated from the cruise ship MV Hondius following an outbreak aboard the vessel during an Atlantic Ocean voyage in April.
The latest case was detected through routine PCR testing among 14 Spanish nationals who were transferred from Tenerife to Madrid on 10 May in a tightly controlled medical evacuation operation.
According to the ministry, the patient is currently asymptomatic but has been moved to the High-Level Isolation Unit (UATAN) at Madrid’s Gomez Ulla Central Defence Hospital, where strict biosafety and medical monitoring protocols remain in force.
Health authorities said the new infection does not increase the risk to the general public or change the epidemiological measures already in place.
It is the second confirmed Hantavirus case among the quarantined passengers since their arrival in Madrid. The first patient reportedly developed symptoms but is recovering favourably under medical supervision.
The passengers have remained under preventive quarantine since being evacuated from Tenerife amid concerns over potential transmission linked to the outbreak aboard the expedition cruise ship.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Hantaviruses are zoonotic viruses primarily carried by rodents and can occasionally infect humans through exposure to contaminated urine, droppings or saliva.
The disease can cause severe and potentially fatal illness, though symptoms and complications vary depending on the strain and geographical region.
In the Americas, Hantavirus infection is associated with Hantavirus Cardiopulmonary Syndrome (HCPS), a rapidly progressing condition that severely affects the lungs and heart.
In Europe and Asia, the virus is more commonly linked to Haemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which impacts the kidneys and blood vessels.
There is currently no specific cure for Hantavirus infection. Health experts say early supportive treatment and close monitoring of respiratory, cardiac and kidney complications remain critical for improving survival rates.
Prevention largely depends on limiting human exposure to infected rodents and contaminated environments.
With IANS inputs
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