Senior Hamas figure survives 'assassination' in Lebanon?

An Israeli strike some 60 kilometres (around 37 miles) deep into the southern border region of Lebanon targeted a Palestinian figure affiliated with militant group Hamas, but did not kill him, sources said Saturday, 10 February.

The strike was deep into Lebanese territories, unlike the regular border skirmishes between Israeli forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, ongoing since the start of the conflict in Gaza.

At least two civilians were killed in the strike, Palestinian sources told the French AFP news agency. A Hezbollah member was also killed, security sources told the Reuters news agency.

The person targeted with the assassination attempt was close to Saleh Arouri, a top Hamas commander who was killed last month in a suspected Israeli strike on a Beirut suburb.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are designated as terrorist groups in several countries.