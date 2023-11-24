At least 2 killed, 5 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and military sources have reportedly said that two people were killed and five others were injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.

A civilian was killed, and five others were injured in an Israeli air raid on a house on Thursday in Lebanon's southern village of Aita al-Shaab, while Hezbollah announced that one of its fighters was killed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanese military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the news agency that Israeli drones and warplanes on Thursday carried out 13 airstrikes targeting several areas in southern Lebanon, including Iqlim al-Tuffah, 20 km from the Lebanon-Israel border.

Israeli artillery fired more than 600 shells at many villages across southern Lebanon, the sources added, stressing that the strikes were the most severe since the latest round of escalation along the borderline.