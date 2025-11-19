Senior US Army officials make rare wartime visit to Kyiv amid push to revive peace talks

Two senior US Army officials have made an unannounced visit to Kyiv in a rare high-level trip by the Trump administration during wartime, as Washington explores fresh attempts to revive stalled peace negotiations with Russia, Politico reported on Wednesday, 19 November.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff General Randy George are expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, senior Ukrainian commanders and members of parliament, according to people familiar with the planning. The Wall Street Journal reported separately that Mr. Driscoll is also likely to hold talks with Russian officials at a later stage.

Neither the White House nor the Pentagon commented on the visit.

The trip comes as the Trump administration quietly drafts a new roadmap to end the conflict in Ukraine, consulting with Moscow as part of the process, Axios reported earlier this week. According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials hope that Russian leaders may be more responsive to military intermediaries after previous diplomatic efforts yielded limited progress.

The visit takes place against the backdrop of intensified Russian assaults. Moscow’s forces have been inching forward along parts of the frontline while escalating missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical energy facilities. Western governments, meanwhile, are searching for ways to sustain the flow of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv.