Ukraine expects $3.5 billion fund for US weapons to sustain fight against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kyiv expects to have around $3.5 billion in a fund to purchase weapons from the United States by next month, as the country’s war with Russia stretches into its fourth year.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Zelenskyy said the financing is being pooled through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a mechanism that allows NATO allies, apart from the United States itself, to combine resources and acquire American weapons and military equipment for Ukraine.

“We received more than $2 billion from our partners specifically for the PURL programme. We will receive additional money in October. I think we will have somewhere around $3.5–3.6 billion,” Zelenskyy said.

While he did not disclose details of the first arms packages, the Ukrainian leader confirmed that deliveries will include Patriot air defence missiles and ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Both systems have been central to Ukraine’s defence: the Patriot batteries are one of the few effective shields against Russian missile and drone attacks on urban centres and energy infrastructure, while HIMARS have enabled precision strikes against Russian logistics and command posts far behind the front lines.

The PURL arrangement is relatively new, created earlier this year to ensure a steady pipeline of advanced Western weaponry at a time when Ukraine’s allies faced political and budgetary hurdles in sustaining bilateral aid.