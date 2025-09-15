Ukraine claims strike on major oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region

The Ukrainian military reported that it struck the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region on Sunday night, 14 September, causing explosions and a fire at one of the country’s largest fuel-processing facilities.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the attack in an official statement, noting the refinery’s role in supplying fuel to the Russian military, according to Xinhua news agency.

The Kirishi refinery, also known as Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF), is operated by Russian oil major Surgutneftegas. It produces around 17.7 million metric tons of crude per year (approximately 355,000 barrels per day) and refines nearly 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel. The facility ranks among Russia’s top two to three refineries by output, alongside the Ryazan Oil Refinery, making it a strategic target amid ongoing hostilities.