Ukraine claims strike on major oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region
Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm the attack in an official statement, noting the refinery’s role in supplying fuel to Russian military
The Ukrainian military reported that it struck the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region on Sunday night, 14 September, causing explosions and a fire at one of the country’s largest fuel-processing facilities.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the attack in an official statement, noting the refinery’s role in supplying fuel to the Russian military, according to Xinhua news agency.
The Kirishi refinery, also known as Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF), is operated by Russian oil major Surgutneftegas. It produces around 17.7 million metric tons of crude per year (approximately 355,000 barrels per day) and refines nearly 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel. The facility ranks among Russia’s top two to three refineries by output, alongside the Ryazan Oil Refinery, making it a strategic target amid ongoing hostilities.
The strike comes after weeks of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, which Kyiv says are intended to disrupt Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine. Explosions and fire were reported at the facility soon after the attack, as per Ukraine’s General Staff.
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, drones have emerged as a critical weapon for both sides in the conflict. Earlier this week, multiple Russian drones entered Polish airspace, prompting NATO fighter jets to intercept them. This incident highlights growing concerns that the war could spill beyond Ukraine’s borders.
The Kirishi refinery, a subsidiary of Surgutneftegas, plays a key role in Russia’s energy infrastructure. Its products support both civilian and military operations, making it a high-value target in the ongoing conflict.
The attack underscores the increasing strategic significance of energy infrastructure in modern warfare, particularly as drones and precision strikes allow smaller forces to target critical assets deep within enemy territory.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines