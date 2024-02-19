Pakistan: X services down for third day following Rawalpindi ex-police chief's press meet

Services of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, remained disrupted for the third consecutive day in Pakistan on Monday, 19 February.

As per Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala, among others, are the most-affected areas, Dawn reported.

The disruption makes it the third consecutive day when X services have been affected amid allegations of rigging in the 8 February general elections polls.

On Saturday, internet monitor Netblocks had reported a nationwide disruption to X “amid escalating unrest and protests over allegations of election fraud, following a high-level resignation and public admission of vote manipulation by a senior election official”, the report said.