Seven arrested over Hindu youth’s lynching, says Bangladesh interim govt

According to eyewitness accounts cited by Bengali daily Barta Bazar, Dipu was accused of making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event marking World Arabic Language Day at the factory. The allegations spread like wildfire, inflaming tempers among workers and locals alike.

What followed was a chilling descent into mob fury. Dipu was allegedly beaten mercilessly and is believed to have died on the spot. Yet the violence did not end there. Reports suggest that even after his death, the crowd dragged his body to the Square Masterbari bus stand, tied it to a tree with a rope, assaulted it while raising slogans, and ultimately set it on fire — a macabre spectacle that has horrified observers.

Confirming the incident, Bhaluka Upazila executive officer Md Firoz Hossain said the killing occurred over allegations of insulting the Prophet, adding that the victim’s body has since been taken into police custody.

The killing has drawn fierce political condemnation. Former Bangladesh minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Ali Arafat denounced the incident in strong terms, warning that the country is sliding toward “full-scale radicalism” under the Yunus-led interim administration.

The murder has also reignited global concern over the worsening security situation for minorities in Bangladesh. Under the current interim government, incidents of violence against Hindu and other minority communities have reportedly risen, drawing outrage from citizens and human rights organisations worldwide — and casting a dark shadow over the nation’s social fabric.

With IANS inputs