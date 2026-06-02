Seven dead in shootings in US’ Iowa tied to domestic dispute
Shootings across multiple locations trigger a large-scale police response and investigation
Seven people, including the suspected gunman, were found dead after a series of shootings at multiple locations in the US city of Muscatine, Iowa, authorities said on Monday.
According to the Muscatine Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence shortly after noon and discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators identified a 52-year-old man as the suspected shooter. Police said he had fled the residence before officers arrived and was later found on the Riverfront Trail with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
As the investigation expanded, officers located two additional victims at separate locations across the city. One adult man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside another residence, while a second adult man was discovered dead at a local business.
In a statement, police said preliminary findings point to a domestic dispute as the trigger for the deadly violence.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute,” the Muscatine Police Department said in a news release.
Authorities added that all six victims are believed to be relatives of the deceased suspect.
“At this time, all victims are believed to be family members of the deceased suspect,” police said.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
The shootings unfolded across multiple locations, prompting a large-scale police response and an intensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The tragedy comes amid continued concern over gun violence in the United States. Investigators are working to establish a detailed timeline of events and determine the exact relationships between the victims and the suspect.
An investigation remains ongoing.
With IANS inputs
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