Seven dead in shootings in US’ Iowa tied to domestic dispute

Seven people, including the suspected gunman, were found dead after a series of shootings at multiple locations in the US city of Muscatine, Iowa, authorities said on Monday.

According to the Muscatine Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence shortly after noon and discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified a 52-year-old man as the suspected shooter. Police said he had fled the residence before officers arrived and was later found on the Riverfront Trail with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation expanded, officers located two additional victims at separate locations across the city. One adult man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside another residence, while a second adult man was discovered dead at a local business.