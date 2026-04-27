Trump says he ‘wasn’t worried’ after shooting, wanted to see what was happening

US President Donald Trump has described the tense moments when he was rushed to safety after a gunman opened fire during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.

Speaking in an interview with 60 Minutes, Trump said he was initially unfazed when shots rang out at the Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday night, where the annual event was being held.

“I wasn’t worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world,” he said, recalling the incident, which unfolded one floor above the ballroom where he had been seated.

The president acknowledged that his own curiosity may have delayed efforts by Secret Service agents to move him quickly to safety. “I wanted to see what was happening. I wasn’t making it that easy for them,” he said, adding that he initially struggled to grasp the seriousness of the situation.