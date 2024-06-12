Several Indians among 41 killed in Kuwait apartment blaze

Several Indians were among 41 people killed in a major fire that broke out today in a building in Kuwait housing workers, according to local officials and reports emanating from the Gulf nation.

The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. The building reportedly had nearly 160 people living in it, all employees of the same company.

Forensic department director-general major-general Eid Al-Owaihan said the death toll has exceeded 35, with 15 injured admitted to hospital, four of whom later died, the Arab Times reported. Sources said five firefighters sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

Many of the deceased were Indian nationals, ranging in age between 20 and 50, the paper added. Unconfirmed reports put the Indian death toll at 10 as of now. Most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, it added.