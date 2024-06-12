Maharashtra: Another massive fire in Dombivli chemical company
While the Dombivli Fire Brigade reports no casualties, this is the second such incident in the industrial complex in three weeks
A deafening explosion followed by a massive fire ripped through a public limited chemical company located in the MIDC in Dombivli town in Maharashtra on 12 June, officials said.
This is the second such disaster in three weeks.
According to Dombivli Fire Brigade Control, there are no immediate reports of casualties, but a massive fire-fighting operation has been launched by multiple teams.
The fire broke out around 10 a.m. at Indo Amines Ltd, which manufactures multiple chemicals, in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Complex, Phase II, which is surrounded by thickly populated residential localities, including a school.
“Immediately we rushed at least seven fire tenders and launched fire-fighting operations, plus dispatched medical teams. We are waiting for details on whether any persons are trapped inside the factory,” said the official.
Eye-witnesses said that there were at least two massive blasts, followed by a huge blaze that left clouds of thick black smoke rising, visible for several kilometres.
Indo Amines Ltd is situated barely 300 metres away from the site of the previous disaster, which struck at Amudan Chemicals Pvt Ltd, causing multiple explosions that resulted in a huge blaze on 23 May. That incident claiming over a dozen lives and more than 60 were injured in it.
"Many people panicked and were reminded of the similar blast that took place here three weeks ago…," an eyewitness said. "Some shopkeepers downed shutters and scared residents ran out to the streets."
