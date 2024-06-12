Maharashtra: Another massive fire in Dombivli chemical company

A deafening explosion followed by a massive fire ripped through a public limited chemical company located in the MIDC in Dombivli town in Maharashtra on 12 June, officials said.

This is the second such disaster in three weeks.

According to Dombivli Fire Brigade Control, there are no immediate reports of casualties, but a massive fire-fighting operation has been launched by multiple teams.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. at Indo Amines Ltd, which manufactures multiple chemicals, in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Complex, Phase II, which is surrounded by thickly populated residential localities, including a school.