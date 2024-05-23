Thane factory blast: death toll rises to 8, more than 60 injured

As many as 8 persons have been killed and more than 60 others injured in the aftermath of the explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday afternoon, 23 May, officials say.

As a boiler exploded at Amudan Chemicals located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC area around 1:40 p.m., the impact of the explosion and the resultant blaze affected adjacent factories and houses.

The affected chemical factory produced food colours and uses peroxides, which are highly reactive and unstable chemicals that can cause violent explosions under certain conditions, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

The blast was so loud that it was heard a kilometre away, an eyewitness said. Thick clouds of smoke could be seen hovering over the factory. Glass windows of adjoining buildings cracked, while many houses in the vicinity were damaged, officials say.

At least six men and two women were killed in the incident, but their bodies were charred beyond recognition, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

As per the preliminary information, those killed were working in neighbouring factories, Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant said.

The state industries and labour department has issued a statement saying that the boiler in the factory was not registered under the India Boiler Regulations, 1950.

Terming the incident as horrible, chief minister Eknath Shinde said more people are feared trapped in the factories around the chemical factory.

"Our priority is to rescue those people. Eight persons have lost their lives and more than sixty were injured," he said from the factory site.