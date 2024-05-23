UPDATE: 6 dead, 48 injured in triple explosions at factories in Thane

UPDATE: It was a boiler that had exploded at Amudan Chemicals, located in Phase 2 of the Dombivali MIDC area around 1:40 p.m., and the impact and the resultant blaze affected adjacent factories too.

As per the preliminary information, those killed were working in neighbouring plants, said Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant.

The plant where the explosion had not been operational for the last few months and had restarted only a few days ago, he told PTI.

Samant, local MP Shrikant Shinde and MLA Raju Patil visited the site inside the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, some 40 km from Mumbai.

Plans were afoot to shift hazardous chemical factories from Dombivali to Ambernath MIDC in the district, chief minister Eknath Shinde said in reply to a question regarding the disaster.