UPDATE: 6 dead, 48 injured in triple explosions at factories in Thane
The site now ablaze belongs to Amudan Chemicals in the Dombivli MIDC complex and its neighbours
This story has been updated with new information. An earlier version of this story was published at 6.14 p.m. on 23 May
UPDATE: It was a boiler that had exploded at Amudan Chemicals, located in Phase 2 of the Dombivali MIDC area around 1:40 p.m., and the impact and the resultant blaze affected adjacent factories too.
As per the preliminary information, those killed were working in neighbouring plants, said Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant.
The plant where the explosion had not been operational for the last few months and had restarted only a few days ago, he told PTI.
Samant, local MP Shrikant Shinde and MLA Raju Patil visited the site inside the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, some 40 km from Mumbai.
Plans were afoot to shift hazardous chemical factories from Dombivali to Ambernath MIDC in the district, chief minister Eknath Shinde said in reply to a question regarding the disaster.
What we reported earlier this afternoon:
At least six persons were killed and 48 others were injured after three powerful explosions were followed by a massive fire engulfing a chemical factory in the MIDC complex at Dombivali, in Thane district, this afternoon, 23 May.
The triple explosions at quick intervals were so huge that they shook nearby homes and shattered windowpanes, as terrified locals rushed out into the street. The explosions could be heard from several kilometres away, locals said.
Minutes later, a huge fire engulfed the factory, as thick clouds of smoke were seen billowing into the air even as half a dozen fire tenders, plus water tankers and rescue teams rushed to the spot.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that at least six persons have died already while 48 others have been rescued from the factory and rushed to nearby hospitals.
The blasts took place in a boiler at the Amudan Chemical Co. Ltd around lunchtime.
The district authorities have pressed the NDRF, SDRF and the local fire brigade into service for rescue operations, along with the police.
Attempts are on to ensure that the flames do not spread to the other industries located nearby.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in. With PTI and IANS inputs
