At least 7 killed as service lift crashes in 40-storey Thane building

At least seven succumbed to death following a lift crash at an under-construction 40-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Monday, 11 September.

A case has been registered against the contractor under Indian Penal Code sections 304(2) (rash and negligent act), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane from Kapurbawdi police station told PTI.

The construction lift in the 40-storey building located in Balkum area off the Ghodbunder Road here collapsed on Sunday evening, 10 September.