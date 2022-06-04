Eight years after Tamil Nadu building collapse, apartment buyers struggle for compensation

The apartment buyers have paid about Rs.32 crore to the builder as purchase price.



"There are chances of the builder filing for insolvency if he was ordered to pay back the amount collected from the apartment buyers," the advocate said.



Mishra said the builder has been assuring that he would sell the property and settle our dues but nothing has happened in that regard.



"Whether the builder is really interested in disposing of the 19-ground plot is not known. He may also be wanting to make a profit out of the deal," one of the buyers told IANS.



The one option is to bring in another developer who can build the apartments for the original buyers and then make his money from selling the remaining apartments.



Couple of real estate industry officials told IANS that with the relaxed floor space index (FSI), a new building can construct up to 150,000 sq ft.



So, a new developer can build more than 84 apartments and take out his investment in redevelopment.



The moot question is whether any other private developer would come into picture at all.



"There are legal and sentimental issues involved relating to this plot. The unfortunate buyers can hold on to their property for some more years. They can exit once the property value appreciates and the unfortunate incident fades away from the people's memory. Economics will play a major role in a positive outcome," a top official of a noted builder, not wanting to be quoted, told IANS.



On the other hand, instead of the private developer, the state government through Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) can take over/buy the 19-grounds and settle the unfortunate flat buyers and develop the property.



"Many of the apartment buyers do not have money to invest further. Already they are paying monthly dues on their loans to the banks without a property," Mishra said.



The apartment buyers are hoping that the DMK government would give them a dawn or `Vidiyal'.



As a matter of fact, in 2017, then Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and the current Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had filed a case in the Madras High Court for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the relaxations in building permissions, payment of adequate compensation to the apartment buyers, and recovering the same from violators of building norms.