Madhya Pradesh: Many questions, no answers, on Harda tragedy

Cover-up at Harda

First the undisputed facts. An explosion occurred in a firecracker factory at Harda, 140 km from Bhopal, on 6 February. The government claims the explosion killed 14 workers and injured 200. Two other explosions had been reported from the same factory in the past and despite orders by the district administration to shut it down, the politically connected owners managed to keep it running.

Two weeks after the blast, not a single worker was to be found at the site, and details of those who worked at the factory are not being disclosed. JCBs worked round the clock for the next four days to clear the debris.

Now the unverifiable claims. The injured and the local residents claim the ‘illegal’ factory was running in three shifts and employed over 500-600 workers. Each shift kept around 200 workers busy on the three floors of the factory, which is borne out by the number of injured persons. They claim that the death toll is much higher and a cover-up is on to hide the full extent of the tragedy.

The injured workers apparently claimed that a majority of the workers were migrant labourers from Bihar, tribals from Dhar and Muslims from adjoining areas. They also claimed that an explosives-laden truck hit an electric-pole while backing, and explosives spilled out and came in contact with electric wires, triggering the blast. Preliminary inquiries suggested that the factory had explosives far in excess of what it was permitted to keep, and was also in violation of several rules laid down in the Explosives Act.

The factory owner was convicted by a court in 2022 to 10 years’ imprisonment, but obtained bail and continued to operate the factory, claimed Arun Yadav, a Congress leader. Two days after the blast, the DM and SP of the district were transferred out by order from the chief minister.