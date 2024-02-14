Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress attract police action over Harda

Talking to reporters after being detained by the police, Patwari said, "The government had promised to provide 2 lakh jobs and employment to every household, but it has instead legalised online betting. Have parents voted for them to enable children to play betting games?"

The government should be ashamed of itself as it had called its manifesto 'Gita' and 'Ramayan', but it has now permitted online gaming and betting, he said.

Patwari further claimed that the government had failed to deliver its promise of giving Rs 2,700 MSP for wheat.

"Farmers are being arrested in the country. Is this Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee?" he asked.