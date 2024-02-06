Harda: Scattered bodies, damaged homes in wake of blaze

Scattered bodies, damaged homes and debris lying all around — all these were reminders of the tragedy that struck Madhya Pradesh's Harda town, where a powerful explosion triggered a massive blaze at a firecracker factory on Tuesday, 6 February.

Eleven persons were killed and 174 others injured when the explosion ripped through the facility and caused a devastating fire. The factory is located in the Bairagarh locality on the outskirts of Harda town, about 150 km from the state capital of Bhopal.

The first blast, whose cause was not yet known, was followed by intermittent explosions. Their deafening sound was heard several kilometres away from the spot, where thick plumes of smoke billowed even as firefighters engaged in dousing the flames.

A video shot from the helicopter carrying state minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh to Harda showed that the factory had been reduced to rubble.

According to eyewitnesses, several bodies were lying on the spot, while many people were reported missing after the explosion-cum-blaze at the factory.