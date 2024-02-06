Harda tragedy: 9 dead, 200 injured in fireworks factory blaze per official

At least seven people have been killed and 200 others injured after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, 6 February.

With the help of locals, the police rescued several persons living near the factory. At least 100 homes near the factory have been evacuated.

The incident occurred at a firecracker factory located in Bairagarh village in Harda district, around 150 km from Bhopal. A green corridor has been set up to rush the injured persons to the AIIMS and Hamidiya hospitals in Bhopal. Similarly, a green corridor was also made from Harda to Indore to rush some of the injured persons to different hospitals there.

At present, the state government is not certain of the exact number of casualties.

However, reports suggested that several persons were burnt alive and bodies were spotted on the road outside the factory. The fire broke out at 11:30 am, and efforts are still on to douse the blaze.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav chaired an emergency meeting with senior officials and has passed necessary instructions regarding this. Minister Uday Pratap Singh along with some senior officials have been sent to Harda, the CMO said in an official communication.

Yadav announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased. The entire cost of treatment of injured persons is to be borne by the state government.