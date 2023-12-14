Spot the pattern: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav latest to wage war on meat and fish

A ban on the hijab in one state. A ban on halal meat and loudspeakers for azaan in another. Now, a ban on selling meat and fish 'in the open'.

Hours after being sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, who comes from a strong RSS background, banned the sale of meat and eggs in the open, as part of a series of decisions taken at his first state cabinet meeting.

During a press conference, Yadav said, "Strict adherence to the regulations governing the sale of meat and fish in the open will be ensured after the implementation of food safety rules, in accordance with the guidelines provided by the government of India."

Speaking of food safety, discarded and rotting vegetables give off methane, a potent greenhouse gas 25 times more hazardous than carbon dioxide, according to an article in Science Direct.

In November, a series of orders regulating the sale of non-vegetarian food were issued in Gujarat. The orders prohibit preparation and display of non-vegetarian food in public. Interestingly, Gujarat is not the most vegetarian state in the country.

Indeed, according to the Central government's own National Family Health Survey-5, a staggering 83.4 per cent of men and 70.6 per cent of women in the 15-49 age group eat non-vegetarian food daily, weekly or occasionally in India.

While his decision may be seen as an indicator of the order of priority for Yadav and his party in the state, in neighbouring Telangana, the new Congress government led by A Revanth Reddy seemed more interested in implementing many of the poll promises made by the party during the election campaign, almost as soon as the swearing-in ceremony ended.