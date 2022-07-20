Severe outcomes to food security efforts if Ukraine conflict doesn't give way to dialogue, diplomacy: India

If the conflict does not give way to a meaningful path of dialogue and diplomacy immediately, there will be severe repercussions in the global economy which will derail the efforts of the Global South to secure food security and eradicate hunger in the run up to 2030. Time has indeed come to start factoring in its multidimensional impact which it is having on the Global South, especially the vulnerable developing countries, Dubey said.



A number of low income societies are confronted with the twin challenges of rising costs and difficulty in access to food grains. Even those like India, who have adequate stocks, have seen an unjustified increase in food prices. It is clear that hoarding and speculation is at work. We cannot allow this to pass unchallenged, she said.



Dubey emphasized that the solution to these challenges lies in global collective action and assured that India will play its due role in advancing global food security, doing so in a manner that upholds equity, displays compassion and promotes social justice.



The Russia-Ukraine war is preventing grain from leaving the breadbasket of the world and making food more expensive across the globe, threatening to worsen shortages, hunger and political instability in developing countries.



Together, Russia and Ukraine export nearly a third of the world's wheat and barley, more than 70% of its sunflower oil and are big suppliers of corn. World food prices are already climbing, and the war is making things worse, preventing some 20 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain from getting to the Middle East, North Africa and parts of Asia.



Ukraine and Russia mainly export staples to developing countries that are most vulnerable to cost hikes and shortages. Countries like Somalia, Libya, Lebanon, Egypt and Sudan are heavily reliant on wheat, corn and sunflower oil from the two warring nations.



India also voiced appreciation for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres's call for exempting purchases of food by World Food Programme for humanitarian assistance from food export restrictions with immediate effect.