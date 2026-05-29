Hasina raises concern over killing of Awami League leaders, demands probe
Her remarks come after death of Md Dabirul Islam, a former Awami League MP, who died in Dhaka after being granted bail earlier this year due to ill health
Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep concern over the deaths of several Awami League leaders and activists, alleging a continuing pattern of political violence and accusing the current administration of failing to uphold the rule of law.
Her remarks came following the death of Md Dabirul Islam, a 78-year-old veteran freedom fighter and former Awami League lawmaker, who died at Square Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon after being released on bail earlier this year due to ill health.
Islam had been arrested on 3 October 2024, in connection with an extortion case filed with Baliadangi Police Station following political developments after the July 2024 demonstrations. He was granted bail on February 19 due to deteriorating health.
In a statement posted on the Awami League’s official social media platform, Hasina alleged that Islam’s treatment reflected broader political repression.
“After suffering severe physical and mental torture that left him seriously ill, he was released on bail on 19 February, effectively moving from a smaller prison to a larger one,” Hasina said.
She further claimed that the judiciary had treated co-accused differently in the same case, raising serious questions about fairness.
“However, his son, former MP Mazharul Islam Sujan, has still not been freed from the false charges. The court issuing two different rulings for two accused in the same case raises many questions,” she added.
Hasina also alleged that Islam’s death was not natural, but part of a broader pattern of targeted political violence.
“This was not a natural death, but rather a planned killing. In this manner, the so-called interim government has killed countless of our leaders and activists,” she said, referring to the administration led by Muhammad Yunus.
She further accused the current government of continuing what she described as a “cycle of violence,” claiming it showed no commitment to the rule of law.
“The current government is continuing this same process, which does not reflect any commitment or responsibility toward the rule of law,” she said.
Hasina also cited the death of another Awami League leader, former MP Ramesh Chandra Sen of Thakurgaon-1, who reportedly died on 7 February after falling ill while in custody at Dinajpur District Jail.
“The deaths of two important and widely respected politicians from the same district raise questions as to whether this is merely coincidental or part of a planned series of killings, which deserves investigation,” she added.
The allegations come amid ongoing political tensions in Bangladesh following the post-2024 transition, with opposition leaders continuing to raise concerns over arrests, custodial deaths and alleged misuse of legal proceedings.
With IANS inputs
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