Hasina raises concern over killing of Awami League leaders, demands probe

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep concern over the deaths of several Awami League leaders and activists, alleging a continuing pattern of political violence and accusing the current administration of failing to uphold the rule of law.

Her remarks came following the death of Md Dabirul Islam, a 78-year-old veteran freedom fighter and former Awami League lawmaker, who died at Square Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon after being released on bail earlier this year due to ill health.

Islam had been arrested on 3 October 2024, in connection with an extortion case filed with Baliadangi Police Station following political developments after the July 2024 demonstrations. He was granted bail on February 19 due to deteriorating health.

In a statement posted on the Awami League’s official social media platform, Hasina alleged that Islam’s treatment reflected broader political repression.

“After suffering severe physical and mental torture that left him seriously ill, he was released on bail on 19 February, effectively moving from a smaller prison to a larger one,” Hasina said.