Shia body condemns atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) on Sunday issued a strong moral denunciation of the violence faced by Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, asserting that Islam stands unequivocally against the killing of innocent lives and that no act of brutality can ever be justified in the name of religion.

The condemnation came from the AISPLB’s annual convention, held amid the grandeur of Lucknow’s historic Bara Imambara, where ulema and Muslim scholars from across India, as well as from Bangladesh and Nepal, gathered to deliberate on faith, justice and communal harmony.

Addressing the media, AISPLB general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said the convention unequivocally condemned the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. “Islam strictly prohibits the killing of any innocent person. Those who commit such inhumane acts in the name of religion must desist,” he said.

The statement follows a series of disturbing incidents across Bangladesh. Earlier this month, 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Baluka in the Mymensingh district over allegations of blasphemy, his body later set on fire.

At least 12 people have been arrested in connection with the killing. In another incident, Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari town on 24 December. The Bangladesh government has maintained that Mondal was accused in multiple serious criminal cases and that the killing was not communal in nature.