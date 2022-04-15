Shifting priorities of the Pakistan Army: A chance for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the second foreign leader (after Turkish President Erdogan) to congratulate Shehbaz Sharif on his elevation as Pakistan’s Prime Minister. He sought good relations, free of terror, with Pakistan. While reciprocating the gesture, Sharif said that resolution of the Kashmir issue was necessary for peace in the region.

The Modi-Shehbaz interaction owes itself to Pakistan’s chief of army staff, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s continuous efforts to have peace with India. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan too was keen on good ties with India.

Two senior serving Pakistani Generals told me on the sidelines of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on April 2, where I was invited, that Pakistan was assured of Modi’s visit by the Indian backchannel interlocutor in 2019. This was the reason Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan (captured by Pakistan during Operation Swift Retort following IAF’s air strikes on Balakot in February 2019) was released without delay.

However, the change of constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 took Pakistan by total surprise and shock. A livid Imran Khan publicly came down heavily on Modi and downgraded bilateral ties.

Gen. Bajwa, however, was counselled by China’s general secretary Xi Jinping to exercise patience. Xi told Gen. Bajwa that it took China 98 years to reclaim Hong Kong from Britain and 103 years to get Macau from Portugal. This did not stop China from development and upliftment of its people.

This issue was discussed in Rawalpindi, with Gen. Bajwa concluding that the Pakistan army should concentrate on Pakistan’s National Security Policy (NSP) with Pakistan’s prosperity in the vanguard and seek peace with India for two reasons: one, to develop trade and commerce with India which would help accomplish the NSP; and two, to modernise the Pakistan military to meet the challenges of the changed character of war. This explains the ceasefire between India and Pakistan since February 2021.

Speaking at the ISD, Gen. Bajwa said that as the result of a major study done by the Pakistan military, it was decided to reduce the present strength of the Pakistan army, currently at 5,38,000, substantially over five years. The accrued savings would be used for modernisation of Pakistan military, especially firepower and cyber. While Pakistan army has a cyber division under a two-star officer, similar organisations would be raised by the air force and navy, and one in the civil domain which would be likely targets in hybrid warfare.