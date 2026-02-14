‘Shocked’ by Gaza remarks, Arundhati Roy withdraws from Berlin film festival

Indian author Arundhati Roy has announced her withdrawal from the Berlin International Film Festival, saying she was left “shocked and disgusted” by what she described as “unconscionable statements” made by members of the festival’s jury regarding Israel’s war on Gaza, the Al Jazeera reported.

In a sharply worded essay in The Wire, Roy criticised remarks by jury members — including chair and German filmmaker Wim Wenders — that art should remain apolitical. She called the comments “jaw-dropping”, arguing they sought to shut down discussion of what she described as a crime unfolding “in real time.”

“It is a way of shutting down a conversation about a crime against humanity even as it unfolds before us,” wrote Roy, the Booker Prize-winning author of The God of Small Things. She said artists, writers and filmmakers should be doing “everything in their power” to stop the war in Gaza.

Roy unequivocally characterised the ongoing conflict as “a genocide of the Palestinian people by the State of Israel”, and further alleged that it is “supported and funded” by the governments of the United States, Germany and several European nations — rendering them complicit.