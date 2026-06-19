Shots ring out in Times Square; one injured, suspect held

Panic swept through New York City's iconic Times Square on Thursday afternoon after gunfire erupted in one of the world's busiest tourist destinations, leaving one person injured and prompting a swift police response.

The shooting occurred at around 3:40 pm local time, just hours after thousands of New Yorkers had celebrated the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade through Lower Manhattan. Authorities had deployed nearly 10,000 police officers across the city for the event, but the festive atmosphere quickly gave way to chaos when shots rang out in the crowded entertainment district.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident. The New York Fire Department said one person was transported to a hospital, though officials did not immediately release details about the victim's condition.

"One individual was taken into custody and the investigation remains ongoing," police said, urging the public to avoid the area while officers secured the scene.

Videos circulating on social media captured the dramatic moments after the shooting began. Footage showed tourists and pedestrians sprinting for cover, while others ducked behind barriers and storefronts as screams echoed through the packed intersection.

One video appeared to show at least two individuals dressed in black entering the crowded area before shots were fired. Other clips showed frightened crowds scattering in all directions as police officers rushed toward the scene.