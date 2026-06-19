Shots ring out in Times Square; one injured, suspect held
Despite heightened security, gunfire shatters celebratory atmosphere in Times Square
Panic swept through New York City's iconic Times Square on Thursday afternoon after gunfire erupted in one of the world's busiest tourist destinations, leaving one person injured and prompting a swift police response.
The shooting occurred at around 3:40 pm local time, just hours after thousands of New Yorkers had celebrated the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade through Lower Manhattan. Authorities had deployed nearly 10,000 police officers across the city for the event, but the festive atmosphere quickly gave way to chaos when shots rang out in the crowded entertainment district.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident. The New York Fire Department said one person was transported to a hospital, though officials did not immediately release details about the victim's condition.
"One individual was taken into custody and the investigation remains ongoing," police said, urging the public to avoid the area while officers secured the scene.
Videos circulating on social media captured the dramatic moments after the shooting began. Footage showed tourists and pedestrians sprinting for cover, while others ducked behind barriers and storefronts as screams echoed through the packed intersection.
One video appeared to show at least two individuals dressed in black entering the crowded area before shots were fired. Other clips showed frightened crowds scattering in all directions as police officers rushed toward the scene.
Witnesses described scenes of confusion and fear.
"People just started running. Nobody knew where the shots were coming from," one bystander told local media. "Everyone was trying to get out as quickly as possible."
Police quickly sealed off sections of Times Square with barricades and crime-scene tape as investigators combed the area for evidence.
According to the NYPD, the district was especially crowded due to ongoing FIFA World Cup-related activities, which have drawn thousands of domestic and international visitors to the city since the tournament began last week.
The incident has renewed concerns about public safety in Times Square, coming just days after another shooting disrupted celebrations following the Knicks' first NBA championship in 53 years.
On 16 June, gunfire broke out near the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway as jubilant fans packed the streets to celebrate the historic title victory. Videos from that incident captured at least seven gunshots, sending hundreds of people scrambling for safety. A 17-year-old boy was injured and rushed to hospital in a police vehicle, while officers were later seen recovering a loaded firearm from the area.
Thursday's shooting unfolded only a short distance from where police vehicles were stationed, underscoring the challenges of securing one of the world's most crowded urban spaces despite a massive security presence.
Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the latest shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts as they work to determine exactly what led to the violence.
For now, Times Square remains under heightened security, with police maintaining a visible presence as New York grapples with yet another shooting in the heart of the city.
With IANS inputs