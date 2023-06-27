'Sign the contract, return home or go to Belarus': Putin lays out options for Wagner soldiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the members of the Wagner private military group to sign a contract with the country's Defence Ministry, return home or go to Belarus.

The majority of the fighters of the Wagner group are patriots of Russia, and they were simply used, Putin said in his address to Russian citizens on Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We knew that the vast majority of the fighters and commanders of the Wagner group are also Russian patriots, devoted to their people and state," he said while stressing that they were used without their knowledge during the armed mutiny.