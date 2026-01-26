Sikh attorney makes history as first judge pro tem in California’s Kern County

Rai is one of 23 attorneys serving in Kern County’s temporary judges program, joining a court system that continues to grapple with staffing shortages. The county currently has 39 judges and eight commissioners, with one vacant judgeship, and a 2022 Judicial Council assessment found that Kern County needs 11 additional judges to meet its workload demands.

For the Sikh community, Rai’s appointment is a source of deep pride. Bakersfield vice-mayor Manpreet Kaur, who attended middle school with Rai, described the moment as a reflection of both shared roots and soaring possibilities. She noted the resonance of his journey, drawing parallels to earlier trailblazers and calling his rise a living expression of the American Dream.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Bakersfield after his family moved from India, Rai’s path to the bench was shaped early by hardship. When his parents lost their business, young Rai found himself poring over foreclosure notices in sixth grade — an experience that ignited his resolve to pursue law and protect others from similar pain.

A graduate of Stockdale High School, the University of California, Davis, and the University of the Pacific’s law school, Rai earned his law degree in 2018. Today, his story has traveled far beyond Kern County. Messages of congratulations have poured in from across the country and around the world, overwhelming his phone and underscoring the global resonance of his achievement.

During the ceremony, Rai said he felt the community’s pride wash over him as he scanned the audience. In that moment, he realized the occasion belonged to something larger than himself — a collective affirmation of possibility.

Rai hopes his appointment sends a message not just to Sikhs or Punjabis, but to every resident of Kern County: that this is a place where people can grow, thrive and dream without limits — and where even the most improbable aspirations can find their way to the bench.

