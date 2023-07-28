Singapore executes woman for first time in almost 20 years

Singapore on Friday executed a 45-year-old woman for the first time in almost two decades, officials said.

Saridewi Djamani was found guilty of possessing over 30 grams of heroin, which is more than twice the volume that merits the death penalty in Singapore.

The execution took place despite appeals from right groups who argue that the death penalty is not a deterrent to crime.

Djamani's mercy petition was dismissed

Djamani was sentenced to capital punishment in July 2018.

Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau said she had been "accorded full due process under the law."

Her appeal against execution was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in October 2022. Her presidential clemency was also rejected, the bureau said.