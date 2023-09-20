Singapore Parliament rejects proposal to suspend Indian-origin MP

The Parliament in Singapore has rejected a motion by the opposition party requesting suspension of Indian-origin Transport Minister S. Iswaran, stating that it will consider the matter when corruption investigations against the MP conclude.

During a two-hour debate on Tuesday, 19 September, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) would consider a clawback of Iswaran’s MP allowance if he is given criminal charges, the Channel News Asia reported.



The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) motion had called for Iswaran -- who was arrested in July and is under investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau -- to be suspended as an MP for the remaining session of Parliament.



In response, Rajah filed a counter-motion for Parliament to consider the matter when the outcome of ongoing investigations against Iswaran is known.



The ruling PAP MPs voted for Rajah's motion, while the PSP's two Non-Constituency MPs -- Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai -- voted for their own motion.