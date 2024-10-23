Sinwar's death could aid hostage release, war goals: Netanyahu

The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could positively affect the release of Israeli hostages and help achieve Israel's war objectives, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said. Sinwar's death could "positively influence the return of the hostages, the achievement of all war goals, and the post-war reality", Netanyahu said while meeting with visiting US secretary of state Antony Blinken, according to a statement released by the prime minister's office.

The "friendly and productive" meeting in Jerusalem, in which the two discussed the "governance framework in Gaza for the day after the war", lasted two-and-a-half hours, the statement said on Tuesday.

A press release by the US department of state showed that Blinken "reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security" during the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported. Following the meeting, Blinken wrote on social media platform X that he and Netanyahu "talked about the importance of seizing this opportunity to end the conflict in Gaza, return all hostages, and chart a path to lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike".