Situation at Chernobyl nuke plant dangerous: Ukraine

Ukraine's Presidential Office on Thursday warned that the situation at Chernobyl was "very dangerous" after an emergency power outage was reported at the now-defunct nuclear power plant.



"The situation in Chernobyl is overall very dangerous. It is critical that certain elements of the plant receive a consistent supply of electricity," the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper quoted presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak as saying.



The adviser warned that since "these elements have been cut off from stable access to power", it posed a "threat to the whole of Europe. And, of course, to Russia itself".



Podolyak added that not only has the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stopped receiving crucial data from the safety monitoring system, no one currently understood what was going on at the Chernobyl power plant.