Six foreigners arrested in killing of Ecuadorian presidential candidate

Six suspects arrested in connection with the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and another accused who was shot dead are all foreigners, police have confirmed.

The six armed suspects, all members of organised crime groups, were captured hiding in a house in Quito, the country's capital, Xinhua news agency quoted a police report as saying.

Describing the killing as "a political crime of a terrorist nature", Interior Minister Juan Zapata confirmed all suspects are foreigners without revealing their nationalities.

The minister noted that the police will continue investigating and seeking a motive for the crime.