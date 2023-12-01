S.Korea imposes sanctions on 11 N.Korean individuals after spy satellite launch

South Korea on Friday, 1 December imposed unilateral sanctions on 11 North Korean individuals involved in satellite and ballistic missile development, in response to Pyongyang's launch of a military spy satellite last week.

The announcement came on the same day that the US, Japan and Australia released or were to release their own sanctions against Pyongyang over the spy satellite launch, marking the first time for the four countries to impose sanctions on the reclusive regime around the same time, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The sanctions apply to five individuals -- Ri Chol-ju, Kim In-beom, Ko Kwan-yong and Choe Myong-su from the National Aerospace Technology Administration; and Kang Son, a manager from the Ryongsong Machine Complex -- for involvement in the satellite development and procurement of supplies.

Also in the list are Lt. Gen. Kim Choon-kyo of the Korean People's Army, two officials from the North's Machine-Building Industry Department, a diplomat stationed in the North Korean Embassy in Russia, the head of a research institute and a manager at the Thaesong Machine Factory.

They are accused of involvement in the research and development related to and operations of ballistic missiles.