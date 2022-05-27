S.Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returns home with injuries

A South Korean volunteer fighter in Ukraine returned home Friday after sustaining knee injuries while in action.



Rhee Keun, a Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber, arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 7.30 a.m., about three months after he left for Ukraine to fight in the ongoing war as a volunteer fighter, reports Yonhap News Agency.



Addressing reporters shortly after arrival, Rhee said he had cruciate ligament ruptures on both of his knees that requires an operation.



"I returned for rehabilitation and treatment... I am anxious to go back. There is a lot to do, as the war is not over yet. We should fight harder and continue to fight," he said.