Snapchat unveils its first ever drone camera 'Pixy'

According to the company, the drone can fly in four preset flight paths. It can float, orbit, and follow wherever the user will lead, without a controller or any set-up. It will land gently at the end of the flight.



"Everything you need to capture the moment from a new perspective is right in the palm of your hand. With the simple tap of a button," the company added.



Videos from flights can be wirelessly transferred and saved into Snapchat Memories. From there, users can use Snapchat's editing tools, Lenses, and Sounds to customise what they capture.