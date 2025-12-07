Benin: Soldiers declare President Talon ousted in apparent coup

Benin appeared to witness a military coup today, on 7 December, after soldiers seized the state broadcaster and announced that President Patrice Talon had been removed from office.

In a televised communiqué, a group identifying itself as the Military Committee for Refoundation said it had dissolved all state institutions and installed a transitional authority under Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri. The president, who has been in office since 2016 and won re-election in 2021, was due to complete his second term in April 2026.

The apparent insurrection unfolded in the early hours, beginning with an assault on Talon’s residence in Porto-Novo, the country’s official capital. Gunfire was also reported near the Camp Guezo military base.

Shortly afterwards, soldiers took control of Radiodiffusion Télévision du Bénin (RTB), using the national broadcaster to announce a suspension of the constitution and closure of all land and air borders.

There has been no official response from Talon or his administration, and his whereabouts remain unknown. Security sources reported heightened military deployment across Cotonou, Benin’s economic hub, including around government buildings and the international airport.

Residents described an atmosphere of uncertainty as troop carriers moved through major intersections and businesses shut early.