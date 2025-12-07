Benin: Soldiers declare President Talon ousted in apparent coup
Military group suspends Constitution, closes borders and names Lt Col Pascal Tigri as leader amid gunfire in Porto-Novo
Benin appeared to witness a military coup today, on 7 December, after soldiers seized the state broadcaster and announced that President Patrice Talon had been removed from office.
In a televised communiqué, a group identifying itself as the Military Committee for Refoundation said it had dissolved all state institutions and installed a transitional authority under Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri. The president, who has been in office since 2016 and won re-election in 2021, was due to complete his second term in April 2026.
The apparent insurrection unfolded in the early hours, beginning with an assault on Talon’s residence in Porto-Novo, the country’s official capital. Gunfire was also reported near the Camp Guezo military base.
Shortly afterwards, soldiers took control of Radiodiffusion Télévision du Bénin (RTB), using the national broadcaster to announce a suspension of the constitution and closure of all land and air borders.
There has been no official response from Talon or his administration, and his whereabouts remain unknown. Security sources reported heightened military deployment across Cotonou, Benin’s economic hub, including around government buildings and the international airport.
Residents described an atmosphere of uncertainty as troop carriers moved through major intersections and businesses shut early.
The CMR, in its broadcast, accused Talon’s government of governance failures and pledged to “restore order” through a transition process, though it gave no timeline for elections or details on the proposed political roadmap.
Opposition leaders and civil society groups have long criticised Talon for centralising power and curbing political space, particularly after electoral reforms that left most opposition parties disqualified from contesting the 2019 legislative polls.
The takeover marks the latest military intervention in West Africa, a region that has seen successive coups in Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso since 2020.
Analysts said long-standing frustrations over economic hardship and security pressures, including jihadist threats encroaching from neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, may have contributed to discontent within Benin’s military ranks.
International reactions had yet to be issued at the time of reporting. The French Embassy in Cotonou advised its citizens to remain indoors and limit movement. Ecowas, which has condemned recent coups in the region and imposed sanctions in some cases, is expected to convene an emergency consultation, though no statement had been released by late evening.
Benin has been regarded as one of West Africa’s relatively stable democracies for three decades, making the events of 7 December a stark departure from its post-1990 political trajectory.
While the CMR has promised reforms, uncertainty persists over whether the military will outline a clear transition plan or face resistance from pro-government factions.
