Somali pirates to face trial after Indian navy capture

Thirty-five suspected Somali pirates arrived in Mumbai aboard the Indian Navy destroyer INS Kolkata on Saturday, 23 March.

They were apprehended in a daring high-seas Indian naval operation last week that recaptured a hijacked ship and freed its hostages.

"INS Kolkata, with the 35 apprehended pirates returned to Mumbai on 23 March," a navy statement said.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the men can be seen standing at the dock by the ship surrounded by navy commandos.

Navy spokesperson Vivek Madhwal said this is the first time in more than a decade pirates would be brought to Indian shores to be prosecuted. It is a departure from India's recent practice of leaving disarmed pirates at sea after rescuing vessels and crew.

The accused could face the death penalty or life imprisonment under India's anti-piracy laws.