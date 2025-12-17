South Asia-linked terror groups remain a homeland threat, US officials warn

Senior United States national security officials have warned lawmakers that terrorist organisations with roots in South Asia continue to pose a direct and evolving threat to the American homeland, even as their methods shift away from traditional, centrally coordinated attacks.

Testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee, National Counterterrorism Center Director Joseph Kent said groups such as ISIS and al-Qaida remain active across South and Central Asia, with Afghanistan again emerging as a permissive environment for extremist activity.

Kent told the committee that fragile governance and political transitions in parts of the region have enabled militant organisations to find sanctuary, allowing threats generated in South Asia to reach well beyond its borders.

He said intelligence assessments show terror groups with historical links to Pakistan and Afghanistan are increasingly relying on online propaganda, encrypted communications and ideological messaging to inspire violence abroad, including within the United States.

According to Kent, the dominant trend in terrorism has shifted from carefully planned, cell-based plots to what he described as an “inspirational” model, in which individuals radicalised by overseas groups act independently, without direct operational command.

That assessment was reinforced by Federal Bureau of Investigation National Security Branch Operations Director Michael Glasheen, who warned that international terrorist organisations tied to ISIS and al-Qaida remain among the most immediate threats to the US homeland. He noted that some individuals are radicalised largely within the country but are motivated by extremist narratives promoted by foreign groups.