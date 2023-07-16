South China on guard as Typhoon Talim nears

Amid warnings of strong wind and heavy rain caused by the approaching typhoon Talim, Southern Chinese provinces are recalling ships to port and suspending ferry services.

Talim, the 4th typhoon of this year, is forecast to come ashore near Wenchang of Hainan Province and Taishan of Guangdong Province on Monday evening, according to the Hainan Meteorological Service.

Currently classified as a severe tropical storm, Talim is forecast to strengthen into a typhoon or a severe typhoon upon landfall, it said.