South Korea fines TikTok $7 million over unlawful collection of user data for ads

South Korea's privacy regulator has fined TikTok 10.3 billion won (about $7 million) for unlawfully collecting and using millions of users' behavioural data for personalised advertising.

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said on Thursday that Singapore-based TikTok Pte. Ltd., which operates the platform's services in South Korea, breached the country's personal information protection law by gathering user activity data through third-party websites and mobile applications without properly informing users.

According to the commission, TikTok collected behavioural information from around 9.45 million users in South Korea using tracking tools embedded in external websites and applications. The data was subsequently used to deliver targeted advertisements.

The regulator said the company failed to provide adequate notice to users about the collection and use of their personal information and imposed corrective measures alongside the financial penalty.