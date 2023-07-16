South Korea torrential rains: Death toll rises to 33, 10 missing

Torrential rainfall in South Korea over the past week has claimed 33 lives, while 10 others were missing, authorities said on Sunday.

At least 33 people had been found dead in southeastern North Gyeongsang province and central Chungcheong province, Xinhua news agency reported quoting central disaster and safety countermeasure headquarters.

Heavy rain warnings were issued for the provinces, which recorded accumulated precipitation of more than 500 mm for the past week.

Ten people remained unaccounted for, including nine missing in the North Gyeongsang province.