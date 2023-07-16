South Korea: Rescuers look for survivors after deadly floods

More than 30 people have been killed and thousands have been forced to evacuate as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides in South Korea.

The majority of deaths occurred in the mountainous region of North Gyeongsang, where landslides caused houses to be swept away.

The ministry of the interior and safety reported that the rainfall led to the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people and left over 27,260 homes without power.

Rescuers were also trying to reach people trapped in a tunnel central city of Cheongju, the iministry said on Sunday.