South Korean court jails ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee for bribery

A South Korean court on Wednesday sentenced Kim Keon Hee, the former first lady and wife of ousted ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, to one year and eight months in prison after finding her guilty of accepting luxury gifts, including Chanel bags and a diamond pendant, from officials linked to the Unification Church in return for political favours.

The Seoul Central District Court, however, acquitted Kim of charges related to stock price manipulation and violations of political funding laws. Prosecutors said they would appeal against the acquittals, according to local media reports.

The three-judge bench also imposed a fine of 12.8 million won (about USD 8,990) and ordered the confiscation of the diamond necklace received as part of the bribe. Kim has been in detention since August while being investigated by a special prosecutor-led team.

Prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison term and fines amounting to 2.9 billion won, arguing that Kim abused her proximity to power to extract favours. Kim denied all charges. Her lawyer said the defence would study the verdict before deciding whether to appeal the bribery conviction.

Delivering the verdict, the presiding judge noted that while the position of first lady does not carry formal executive authority, it holds symbolic importance.

“A person who was in such a position might not always be a role model, but the person must not be a bad example to the public,” the judge said.

Kim, dressed in a dark suit and wearing a face mask, was escorted into the courtroom by guards and remained silent as the judgment was read out. Outside the court complex, supporters of Yoon and Kim braved freezing temperatures and cheered when the acquittals on two charges were announced.