SpaceX acquires xAI to launch space‑based AI data centres: Elon Musk

In a bold leap toward the future of artificial intelligence, US entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced that his aerospace giant SpaceX has acquired his AI startup, xAI, unveiling an ambitious vision to take AI compute power beyond Earth’s bounds.

Musk envisions a fleet of orbital satellites acting as sprawling data centers in space, harnessing the Sun’s near-constant energy to power AI at scales unimaginable on Earth.

“Launching a million tonnes per year of satellites generating kilowatts of compute per tonne would add 100 gigawatts of AI capacity annually, with no operational or maintenance burden. Ultimately, we see a path to 1 terawatt per year from Earth,” Musk said, framing space as the only viable frontier to meet the insatiable energy demands of advanced AI.