SpaceX launches Egyptian communications satellite into orbit

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carried Nilesat 301 to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday at 5:04 p.m. ET, the company posted on its website.



This was the seventh launch and landing of this booster.



It had previously supported the launch of two GPS satellites, two private crewed missions -- the September 2021 Inspiration4 mission to Earth orbit and Ax-1, which in April became the first all-private astronaut mission to go to the International Space Station.